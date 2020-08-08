Schools in one Mississippi town just reopened – guess what happened next

Schools in Corinth, Mississippi, have only been open for a little more than a week, and already half a dozen students have tested positive for the coronavirus. Image source: boeman2/Adobe
The latest coronavirus update out of Mississippi, and specifically the town of Corinth where schools just reopened last week, should surprise absolutely no one.
By the end of the first week of school, one student had tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. That spurred the district to send more than 100 students home to quarantine and make sure they don’t have the virus. Just a few days later, the district’s total number of infected students had climbed to six, along with one staff member having tested positive for the virus since the start of school on July 27. “If you were notified,” reads an update the district posted on Facebook, “your child will need to quarantine for 14 days from the last known contact with the individuals. While quarantining your child may not attend school or any school activities. However, they should continue working digitally in order to be counted present.” Read more >>