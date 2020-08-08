Sand Dollar to launch nationwide in October

Photo Credit: Central Bank of The Bahamas.
By Natario McKenzie
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The digital Bahamian currency Sand Dollar is expected to be available nationwide in October, according to Central Bank Governor John Rolle.
Rolle said there has been significant progress with regards to the Sand Dollar roll-out.
“We are doing the work behind the scenes to complete the integration of the infrastructure with the rest of the banking system, in terms of connectivity with deposit accounts, and there is also focus on addressing the assessment of the security of the infrastructure in terms of the resilience of the infrastructure against cyber attacks and other mishaps,” he said.
“Once that work is concluded we will have most of the assurances we need to make the currency available to the wider public.”
He said: “We are anticipating that access on a national basis could begin during the month for October. Read more >>