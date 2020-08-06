Rosewood Baha Mar (Nassau, The Bahamas) to reopen October 2020

In addition, Rosewood Baha Mar guests can look forward to discovering new Baha Mar experiences due to launch upon the Autumn’s reopening.
Rosewood Baha Mar, the elegant sanctuary set within the Caribbean’s resort destination of Baha Mar in Nassau, The Bahamas, announces its reopening in October 2020.
The refined and sophisticated resort will reopen to guests with a range of accommodation options including 232 guestrooms, suites and beachfront villas that epitomise Bahamian luxury. The 6-bedroom villa – the largest and most luxurious accommodation on property – is set over 6,200 square feet of prime beachfront, ensuring complete privacy. Inside, fresh modern spaces await guests, featuring hues of blue, coral and lavender inspired by the island’s waters and sunset.
For guests looking for the unparalleled service of a luxury resort in the relaxing solitude of a private residence, the idyllic escape offers serenity and seclusion.
In addition to exclusive services and the wider resort access afforded to all Rosewood Baha Mar guests, those staying in the villas or penthouse will also receive a host of extra privileges and perks, including dedicated butler service and a pre-stocked kitchen pantry. Rosewood Baha Mar’s 6-bedroom villa will be available from October 2020. Read more >>