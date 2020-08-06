Roberts writes to PM asking that Super Value be allowed to stay open until 8 p.m.

In this file photo, Rupert Roberts (left), owner of Super Value, speaks to Nassau Guardian Staff Reporter Jasper Ward at Super Value’s Nassau Street location.
By Jasper Ward
Super Value owner Rupert Roberts told The Nassau Guardian that he wrote to Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis and requested that his stores be allowed to remain open until 8 p.m. during the two week lockdown.
He noted that the 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. public shopping period on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays would likely result in “panic and chaos”.
Roberts said his stores were open for 96 hours per week before the pandemic, with heavy shopping on Thursdays and weekends.
“It is impossible for us to manage with the 36 hour week,” he said.
Roberts said the extension would give his stores an additional 16 hours in weekly shopping. Read more >>