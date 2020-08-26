Road Traffic still up and running, serving the public

The Road Traffic Department has continued to offer service to the public since the lockdowns were implemented at the end of March. (BIS Photo/Derek Smith)
Relevant services are being offered, including the licensing and inspection of vehicles, transfers of ownership of vehicles, purchase of new license plates and renewals only of drivers’ licenses. The issuance of new licenses has been placed on hold in order to respect Covid-19 protocols; new licenses require photograph to be taken on site. Read more >>