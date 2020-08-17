'Renovation Island': Stunning Caerula Mar Club is on fans' bucket list and they want to visit after the pandemic

Caerula Mar Club (HGTV)
By Sushma Karra
As the Baeumlers get ready to open the doors to their beloved resort, Caerula Mar Club, to the first guests on 'Renovation Island', fans too are geared up to visit the luxury resort in the Bahamas. HGTV's 'Renovation Island' follows Sarah and Bryan Baeumler, who have taken on the ambitious project of purchasing an old, rundown resort in the Bahamas and renovating it into a swanky resort, and also running it.
Fans have followed the renovation project of Caerula Marc Club from the beginning. Initially, the resort was just an abandoned and termite-infested property. Sarah and Bryan put in months of hard work to convert it into a stunning, luxury hotspot for their guests. Usually, on HGTV shows, we just get to see the renovation work on our screens, and we are left wondering how it feels to live there. But with 'Renovation Island', since the renovation work was done to a resort, fans can go visit and stay in the resort if they wish to and experience the perks of renovation work if they want to, and it looks like they want to.