Relaxed Restrictions Announced In New Family Island Emergency Order Provisions

Shortly before 4pm on Monday, August 24th, 2020, the Office of the Prime Minister released a statement with New Family Island Emergency Order Provisions – relaxing a number of the restrictions in recent orders. See the full statement below:
“The Office of the Prime Minister advises the following measures will begin Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 5 a.m. for Grand Bahama, Andros, Crooked Island, Acklins, Eleuthera, Cat Island, Exuma, Bimini, the Berry Islands, Mayaguana, Inagua and Abaco.
The curfew for these islands will be 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.