Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Relaxed Restrictions Announced In New Family Island Emergency Order Provisions

Pelicans sightseeing along the bay front near the commercial dock on Cupid’s Cay in Governor’s Harbour, Central Eleuthera. (File Photo – The Eleutheran Newspaper)

The Eleutheran

Shortly before 4pm on Monday, August 24th, 2020, the Office of the Prime Minister released a statement with New Family Island Emergency Order Provisions – relaxing a number of the restrictions in recent orders. See the full statement below:

“The Office of the Prime Minister advises the following measures will begin Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 5 a.m. for Grand Bahama, Andros, Crooked Island, Acklins, Eleuthera, Cat Island, Exuma, Bimini, the Berry Islands, Mayaguana, Inagua and Abaco.

The curfew for these islands will be 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.  Read more >>
