Monday, August 31, 2020
R.B.D.F New Entry Training Discontinued
By ZNS Bahamas
The RBDF acknowledges the quick spread of Covid-19 among its latest intake of recruits currently undergoing basic training. As such, the Defence Force wishes to advise that New Entry training has been discontinued at this time, to allow the proper management and treatment of those testing positive for the virus and to keep non Covid- positive recruits in isolation. Steps have been taken to sanitize the training facility, lodging, classrooms and other common spaces occupied or utilized by the recruits and training staff.