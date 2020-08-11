Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Putin claims Russia has developed a coronavirus vaccine


By CBS News

Moscow — Russian President Vladimir Putin says a coronavirus vaccine developed in the country has been registered for use and one of his daughters has already been inoculated.

Speaking at a government meeting on state television Tuesday, Putin emphasized that the vaccine has proven efficient during tests and offers a lasting immunity from the coronavirus.

"I know that it works quite effectively, forms strong immunity, and I repeat, it has passed all the needed checks," the Reuters news agency quotes him as saying.  Watch news video >>
