Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Putin claims Russia has developed a coronavirus vaccine
By CBS News
Moscow — Russian President Vladimir Putin says a coronavirus vaccine developed in the country has been registered for use and one of his daughters has already been inoculated.
Speaking at a government meeting on state television Tuesday, Putin emphasized that the vaccine has proven efficient during tests and offers a lasting immunity from the coronavirus.
"I know that it works quite effectively, forms strong immunity, and I repeat, it has passed all the needed checks," the Reuters news agency quotes him as saying. Watch news video >>