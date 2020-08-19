'Put your masks on': Mom warns others about COVID-19 before dying

The family hopes that by hearing about their mother's experience with the coronavirus, others will protect themselves by wearing masks and social distancing.
When Jasmin Chavez heard that her mother, Sara Montoya, 43, posted a video to Facebook urging people to take COVID-19 seriously, she was embarrassed. She asked her mom to remove it, but Montoya refused.
After her mother posted that video on July 5, her condition worsened and she passed away from COVID-19 on August 13. Now Chavez has watched the entire video and feels grateful that her mom shared such a moving and important message.
“I am glad she didn’t listen to me. Her video has been viewed over 5 million times and I’m glad people realize this virus is real,” the 24-year-old accounting specialist in El Paso, Texas, told TODAY via email. “I really thought she'd be coming home with an oxygen machine. My family still needed her. I just want our community to take the virus seriously.”
In the video, Montoya gasps for breath as she shares her heartbreaking story:
“Never in my life did I ever think that I would be fighting for my breath, something that we take for granted every day when we wake up. Please do not put your families at risk. I did the best that I thought I could. It is not worth it. Put your masks on. Don’t go out if you don’t have to,” she said. “I have fought too hard to have the life that I have now and I refuse to give up. I miss my kids. I miss my husband … With the grace of God I will be walking out of this hospital. I don’t know when but I will." Read more >>