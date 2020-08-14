PS Brown of GB’s office of Prime Minister ailing

Pictured from left are Minister of State for Grand Bahama in the Office of the Prime (OPM), Senator J. Kwasi Thompson; Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Iram Lewis and Permanent Secretary in the OPM, Harcourt Brown. (PHOTOS: TFN FILES)
By FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
A permanent secretary is ailing and a number of government offices in Grand Bahama have been cleaned and sanitized, due to a COVID-19 concern.
It was confirmed on Thursday by Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness Iram Lewis, that Permanent Secretary Harcourt Brown of the Grand Bahama Office of the Prime Minister was indeed airlifted out of the island over the weekend with health concerns.
“Yes, he was flown out over the weekend, not doing well. But, my latest information is that he was feeling better,” Lewis acknowledged when contacted by The Freeport News.
Subsequently, according to information reaching this daily, the floors on which the Office of the Prime Minister, and ZNS Broadcasting Station operate in the Harold DeGregory Building, downtown Freeport, have been cleaned and sanitized.
However, it could not be determined whether Minister of State, Senator Kwasi Thompson, or any of the others who work closely with PS Brown have been tested for COVID-19, or, have opted for isolation. Senator Thompson could not be reached for a comment.
