Thursday, August 13, 2020
Preparing the Bahamas for Future Hurricanes
BAHAMAS — Samaritan’s Purse is partnering with 21 churches in the Bahamas to educate local communities on how to respond in a timely manner when a hurricane, like Dorian, or some other disaster strikes.
Leonidas Roubas, Samaritan’s Purse -
"In early September of 2019, Hurricane Dorian struck, 73 people dead and 280 people missing. We know that there are many people that they suffer from trauma. They’re afraid if such a hazard happens again, what are they going to do? And had they been prepared more adequately, would less people have died? For these two reasons, then, we needed to implement our program HOPE." Read more >>