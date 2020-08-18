PM reverses full lockdown restrictions for New Providence

Prime Minister Minnis, during his National Address, August 17, 2020. (BIS Photo/Patrick Hanna)
Food stores to open tomorrow until further notice
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has announced a turnaround of the full lockdown imposed in New Providence, allowing food stores and other essential services to open tomorrow.
He said the reversal was due to public feedback and the development of a weather system that could potentially impact the country by the weekend.
It follows bitter protests earlier today among dozens of people who gathered near Windsor Park on East Street to march onto Bay Street in protest of the seven-day lockdown.
Scores of people were detained, leading to an emotive standoff between officers and residents of the area.
“Starting tomorrow, Wednesday 19 August, grocery stores, pharmacies, water depots, gas stations and hardware stores will be allowed to open from 6am to 9pm, until further notice,” Minnis said.
“Food wholesalers and manufacturers will also be allowed to operate during this period.
“The National Insurance Board will resume cheque distributions on Wednesday 19 August at the National Stadium.
Minnis said he will provide further details on adjustments to the New Providence lockdown when he addressed the nation later in the week. Read more >>