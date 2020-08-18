PM: Non-compliance causing rapid spread of COVID-19

Prime Minister Minnis, during his National Address, August 17, 2020. (BIS Photo/Patrick Hanna)
By Royston Jones Jr.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday said COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly due to the failure of many people in The Bahamas to adhere to the health measures to mitigate against the virus.
“The sooner we bring the virus under control the shorter the time will be to return to few restrictive measures,” Minnis said during a national address.
The prime minister announced an immediate seven-day lockdown for New Providence and a continuation of the lockdown in Grand Bahama for seven more days beginning Tuesday.
“Unfortunately, too many people are not taking the current lockdowns and health measures seriously.
“Some people are gathering in groups in their neighborhoods; some are going out when unnecessary; some are not following health guidelines when out in public; some are going out visiting friends and family.
“Some people are even having socials and parties.
"The virus is spreading rapidly because of the failure of many to adhere to life-saving and preventative measures.