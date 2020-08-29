PM: Lockdowns and curfew are working, metric system to come

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis (BIS)
By Sloan Smith
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said yesterday that the lockdowns and curfews implemented by the government have been effective in curbing the spread of the coronavirus in New Providence.
The prime minister advised that a metric system will be implemented to guide the operation of industries and the phased opening of islands that remain restricted.
Minnis was touring Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation on Old Trail Road when asked about the concerns of jitney drivers, who for several days have been speaking against the government’s latest emergency orders.
“We are putting together a phased opening, that’s being done not only by us, but we have a National COVID Committee which is comprised of elements of the private sector, chamber of commerce, etc,” the prime minister said.
“We are asking them to look at metrics.
“Therefore we know that once the COVID numbers are at a certain level, then you can move to another phase, nce hospitalization is at a certain level.
“Therefore the bus drivers and everybody can just look at the phase, at the metric, and they know exactly what is being advanced.” Read more >>