Sunday, August 9, 2020
PM lifts restrictions on southern islands, 20 new cases reported
By Ava Turnquest
Superclub Breezes identified as national response facility.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis today announced lockdown and curfew measures will be lifted for eight islands tomorrow.
Normal commercial activity, including church services, beaches and parks will resume on those islands at 5am on Monday.
These include: Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins, Long Cay, Long Island, Rum Cay, and Ragged Island.
“The lockdown and curfew has been lifted for these islands because health officials have not recorded any specific COVID-19 activity on these locations for at least two weeks,” he said.
The prime minister advised travelers between islands where restrictions have been lifted will be not be required to get tested or quarantine upon arrival.
Minnis noted while there has not been a confirmed case in San Salvador; however, he said officials are waiting on the results of a travel-related swab.
During his national address, the prime minister also announced measures to expand bed capacity in New Providence as health officials confirmed 20 new cases of COVID-19.
Of the new cases, there were 15 in Grand Bahama, and five in New Providence.