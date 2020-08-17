Pm Announces Seven Days Of Further Lockdown Measures For New Providence

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced the strongest restrictions yet for New Providence during a national address on Monday night in response to the deepening COVID-19 crisis.
His announcement of a week-long lockdown with immediate effect came as the country recorded one additional COVID-19 death and saw 14 newly confirmed cases, all in New Providence.
Nineteen people have now died from COVID-19 in the country. The country has 1,329 cases overall, 731 of which are in New Providence.
The new restrictions will see almost all commercial activity in New Providence come to a halt as Dr Minnis lamented the failure of some to adhere to previous restrictions. Food stores and private pharmacies will be closed during this period, unlike other lockdowns when these businesses were allowed to operate.
“Too many are not taking the current lockdown and health measures seriously,” he said. "Some people are gathering in groups in their neighbourhoods. Some are going out where unnecessary. Some are not following health guidelines when out in public. Some are going out visiting friends and families and some have booked themselves in hotels and having the time of their lives. Some people are having social parties. The virus is spreading rapidly because of the failure of many to adhere to life-saving and preventative measures.”
Dr Minnis said if the shutdown does not happen, it will “take a very long time to bring the virus under control.”
“The sooner we bring the virus under control, the shorter the time will be to return to few restrictive measures,” he said.
He added that anyone found on the streets without a valid reason during the seven-day lockdown will be fined. Read more >>