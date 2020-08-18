PM announces aggressive seven day lockdown for New Providence

In this file photo, a masked police officer is stationed at a checkpoint on East Street and Robinson Road. JASPER WARD
Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced on Monday night a more strict and aggressive lockdown for New Providence as cases of COVID-19 on the island continue to skyrocket.
In a national address, Minnis said a new seven day lockdown, which took effect immediately, will be one of “sacrifice and hardship” but will allow health officials to evaluate and monitor the spread of COVID-19 on the island.
The announcement came as the island was coming to the end of a two week lockdown, which allowed essential businesses like food stores, pharmacies and gas stations to operate.
“The data on New Providence and the advice of health officials is extremely clear,” Minnis said.
“More restrictive measures are absolutely necessary in order to bring the virus under control on New Providence. Health indicators on New Providence show a very large number of new cases, an increase in hospitalizations and unfortunately an increase in deaths.
“If further restrictive measures are not taken to control and to slow the spread of COVID-19 on New Providence at this time, it will take a very long time to bring the virus under control.”
There are a total of 731 cases of the virus on the island, 649 of which were recorded since July 8, the start of the second wave.
Minnis said public healthcare, all hospitals and, for emergencies, private medical facilities are permitted to operate. Read more >>