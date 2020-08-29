Pintard pushing to slice food import by $600M

BACKYARD FARMING KIT DISTRIBUTION – Residents in the Marco City constituency received their backyard farming kits from Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Michael Pintard (left), Member of Parliament for Marco City, who is hopeful the backyard farming program will assist in cutting the government’s $600 million food import bill. Also pictured are Marco City Councilor Earl Neely (second left) and Chief Councilor Kendal Culmer (in the background). (PHOTO: BARBARA WALKIN)
By FN Night Editor Barbara Walkin
Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Michael Pintard, Member of Parliament for Marco City is hopeful the backyard farming program will assist in cutting the government’s $600 million food import bill.
On Wednesday (August 26) afternoon, 100 constituents in Marco City received their starter kits for the backyard farming project, which include seeds, soil, fertilizer, an irrigation hose, a shovel and other items.
The government is committed to ensuring food security that is to reduce the $600 million it has been spending on food as well as fresh flowers, and backyard farming is one of several initiatives the minister said.
“The second is community gardening, which we are developing throughout Grand Bahama. The third would be commercial farming, and, we are working with the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA), IICA (Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture), as well as CARDI (Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute). The latter are two regional organizations to help develop commercial farmers.
"So today, all of our constituencies are involved in the backyard farming and Marco City is distributing free kits to residents," he added.