Pinder: Unemployment well over 40 percent

John Pinder
Unemployment in The Bahamas has topped 40 percent, Director of Labour John Pinder said yesterday, as he noted that the government is spending roughly $1 million each week in food assistance.
“There’s a feeding program the government has going on,” he said.
“…The government just mentioned in a meeting yesterday, the prime minister said it’s costing the country $1 million a week to feed Bahamians.”
While Minister of Labour Dion Foulkes said in June that unemployment could reach 40 percent, Pinder said that from what he can see, it’s already more than that.
“Percentage-wise, we are in the 40s,” he said.
He added, “As it relates to unemployment, I think it’s safe to say we are in the 40s.
"And until the economy rebounds or reopens, we will probably see the numbers increase."