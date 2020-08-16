Sunday, August 16, 2020

Opposition leader, senator at hospital

PLP Leader Philip Davis (left) and Senator Dr Michael Darville (right)

By Ava Turnquest

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Leader of The Opposition Philip Davis and Senator Dr Michael Darville are at hospital being examined “out of an abundance of caution”.

Davis released a statement on the status of himself and Darville shortly after 8pm.

The Progressive Liberal Party leader said he is awaiting a doctor’s report.

Davis added: “I am satisfied with the level of care and grateful to the nurses and doctors.”

The statement did not provide any details concerning the circumstances of the hospital visit.  (source)
