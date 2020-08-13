OPM fires back at Opposition criticisms — says ‘failure of substance’ puts all Bahamians at risk

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis (BIS)
By Ava Turnquest
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Office of the Prime Minister yesterday fired back at criticisms leveled by the Leader of the Opposition over the government’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis.
The OPM accused Opposition leader Philip Davis’ of issuing “false, misleading” statements during a time of “extreme strain”, adding the ‘failure of substance’ puts all Bahamians at risk.
The statement furthered it was no time for political gamesmanship, adding Davis’ statement “absent of the facts, logic and commonsense”.
“Families are hurting. Jobs are being lost. Businesses are fighting to survive,” the OPM statement read.
“The Government has had to borrow to ensure the country’s sustainability during the terrible economic shock because of COVID-19. This is a time when we should be coming together as one, not issuing false, misleading statements.
“The Leader of the Opposition’s statement released [yesterday] is sadly mostly fiction, and the same meandering thinking has led him to continuously flip flop as the Government put in place health measures to save and protect lives.”
For his part, Davis blasted the government today over its failure to deliver a comprehensive plan to address the country’s “rapidly contracting” economy as COVID-19 crisis deepens.
According to Davis, the government has largely ignored the strategies put forward by the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) COVID-19 task force. Read more >>