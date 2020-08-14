Offshore Bahamas well rescheduled for coming winter

Bahamas Petroleum Co. expects to drill the Perseverance #1 well offshore the Bahamas between mid-December and early February next year.
Image (Courtesy Bahamas Petroleum Co.)
NASSAU, Bahamas – Bahamas Petroleum Co. (BPC) expects to drill the Perseverance #1 well offshore the Bahamas between mid-December and early February next year.
The well had been due to spud in the first half of 2020, but the sudden impact of COVID-19 led the company to declare force majeure, causing preparations to be suspended.
BPC said it was holding constructive talks with the Bahamian government on the full extent of the force majeure, but the interim extension it has secured to mid-April should be sufficient for the planned drilling campaign.
The company has also received proposals for well control insurance policies for the upcoming well, which it hopes to firm up on within the next eight weeks.
BPC’s drilling team and rig provider Stena Drilling are working on bridging documentation to manage the interface between the two companies’ management systems. In addition, BPC stressed the need to assure continuous operations and updating of the logistics plan for uninterrupted essential supplies and equipment to the drillship. (source)