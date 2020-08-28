Friday, August 28, 2020
Obesity Link To Covid Fatalities: Shock Study Reveals ‘Scary’ Risk To People With Weight Problems
By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
A new international study has revealed that obesity increases the risk of COVID-19 deaths by nearly 50 percent.
The study, a collaboration between the University of North Carolina, Saudi Health Council and World Bank, was led by Dr Barry Popkin – a nutrition professor at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health.
Published in the Obesity Reviews journal, the study focuses on COVID-19’s impact on the obese community.
For example, study findings show that the risk of overweight people dying from the virus is 48 percent, a percentage higher than what officials initially thought.
It also suggests that a COVID vaccine may not be as effective for this vulnerable community.
