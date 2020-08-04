Nurses sound alarm over capacity, overcrowded facilities

Bahamas Nurses Union (BNU) President Amancha Williams
Wilson said nurses are alarmed over the overcrowding of patients in Accident and Emergency at Princess Margaret Hospital in New Providence and the Rand Memorial Hospital in Grand Bahama.
“They are having difficulty organizing the structure and the nurses are afraid that they will be exposed due to the fact that the organization of the structure where suspected COVID-19 cases are not isolated to prevent exposure,” she told Eyewitness News.
“They are afraid that they have to carry this home to their family and they don’t have insurance to cover their family.”
She advised that despite conversations in April at the height of the pandemic, some nurses have yet to be given the proper medical insurance coverage as they risk exposure on the frontlines.