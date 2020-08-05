Novavax has announced encouraging early results for its experimental coronavirus vaccine

All of the 131 volunteers who received the vaccine produced a high level of antibodies against covid-19. Novavax
The news: Maryland biotechnology company Novavax has announced encouraging results from a preliminary study of its experimental coronavirus vaccine. The trial enrolled 131 healthy volunteers in Australia, gave them either a placebo or one of four escalating doses of its vaccine, and found that everyone who received the vaccine produced a high level of antibodies against covid-19. Novavax signed a deal last month to receive $1.6 billion in funding as part of the US federal government’s “Operation Warp Speed” program to develop a covid-19 vaccine. Read more >>