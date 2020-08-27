Thursday, August 27, 2020
Notorious B.I.G. crown and Tupac love letters up for auction
BBC News
Love hip-hop and have a few hundred thousand pounds burning a hole in your pocket? This might be for you.
An iconic piece of hip-hop history is up for auction - the crown worn by the Notorious B.I.G. in his last recorded photoshoot.
The "King of New York" picture, as it came to be known, has featured on magazine covers, mixtapes, T-shirts, murals and even in the villain's headquarters in Netflix's Luke Cage.
It's part of a Sotheby's auction celebrating the impact of hip-hop that also includes love letters written by Tupac Shakur at the age of 16.
Some of the money raised by the 120 items will go towards community projects in New York City.