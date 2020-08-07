242newsBahamas - Thou Shalt Wear a MASK! - Plus Other News - August 7th, 2020

Contact Surveillance is a Time-Tested Public Health Strategy that Breaks the Chain of COVID-19 Transmission
Minister
of Heal the Hon. Renward Wells stated that a fundamental way that
healthcare officials respond to the COVID-19 challenge is through
contact tracing.
“Contact
surveillance is a time-tested public health strategy that breaks the
chain of transmission and limits the spread of infections. Contact
tracing, though, is heavily dependent on individual honesty,” Minister
Wells said at a COVID-19 Update Press Conference at the National
Emergency Management Agency Headquarters, Friday, July 31, 2020.
He
said everyone must be honest and open when contacted by the COVID-19
Surveillance Team. “We beg you not to refuse to answer calls, block
calls, or purposely lose contact with Surveillance Officers, and not to
provide untruthful accounts of activities. If you have been directed to
self-isolate or self-quarantine, please do so – without exception.”