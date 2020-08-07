242newsBahamas - Thou Shalt Wear a MASK! - Plus Other News - August 7th, 2020

Friday, August 7, 2020

The Newest Commandment – thou shalt wear a MASK!

Dear Readers,

Arriving back to The Bahamas is no easy feat during COVID times! Once you get permission to get in (we flew in) and the charter knows this in writing, you have to make sure that Immigration, Customs, and a medical team are going to be there. I arrived with a negative test that I was able to get quite quickly in the USA (took 3 days).

Needless to say, it sure ain’t easy to get home. But once I was, I have to say everyone on the ground was welcoming, and processed us carefully; and personably too. Sadly though, while watching a customs lady check my luggage with plastic gloves on and her mask – she was interrupted by a female pilot needing assistance. I would not have had an issue, but the pilot, who had just flown in from Florida had no mask on.
Grand Bahama’s Lockdown Has Been Extended

Grand Bahama’s lockdown has been extended to 5am on Wednesday, August 19, announced Minister of State for Grand Bahama, Senator the Hon. J. Kwasi Thompson, during a press conference on Thursday.

The island’s current two-week lockdown, July 23 to August 7, ends tomorrow morning at 5am. The Minister said the extension is an effort to slow and control community spread of the COVID-19 pandemic on Grand Bahama.
Three hundred and thirty-six confirmed cases were recorded for the island as of Wednesday, August 5.Grand Bahama now falls under the same lockdown order as the rest of the country, which went into effect on Tuesday evening.
Unit Established to Enforce COVID-19 Health Guidelines and Monitor Home Quarantine

A COVID-19 Enforcement Unit (CEU) has been established to help curb breaches of quarantine protocols and to carry out patrols of public spaces to ensure health guidelines are being followed, Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis announced on Monday 4 August.

The COVID-19 Enforcement Unit Command Centre is now operational and is located in the Cable Beach Police Station, said the Prime Minister.

To date a total of 25 police reserve officers have been trained and an additional 25 will be trained. The Government has also acquired 21 vehicles that will be properly outfitted with communications systems and deployed with police officers and individual ambassadors to patrol public spaces.
Staniard Creek Bridge Construction

Andros, Bahamas - The construction of the $8.8 million Staniard Creek Bridge has commenced, and is projected to be finished by December 2020.
Works Minister the Honourable T. Desmond Bannister said the concrete bridge currently being used by residents is in “extremely poor condition” and has to be urgently replaced.

“The Staniard Creek Bridge is a three-span structure located just west of the settlement of Staniard Creek on the east coast of the island of Andros, approximately 10 miles north of Andros Town” Mr. Bannister noted. “The structure is a vital transportation link for the settlement as it is currently the only bridge crossing Staniard Creek, and therefore the only road access to the settlement.”

“The reinforced concrete bridge in Staniard Creek is in an extremely poor condition with the bridge deck, abutments and piers exhibiting extensive and very severe deterioration including erosion, voids and complete loss of concrete sections.”
Grand Bahama Featured on Mike Tyson Special for Shark Week 2020
Grand Bahama’s vast marine life and natural beauty will be on full display when Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, one of television’s most anticipated summer events, kicks off on Sunday, August 9. This year, Shark Week will feature over 20 hours of programming, but the main event happens on Sunday night, when legendary boxer Mike Tyson takes on one of the ocean’s apex predators in our Grand Bahamian waters during the Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef special.

“That’s right, the heavyweight champ is kicking off the most wonderful week of the year by throwing his hat in the underwater ring,” Discovery Channel said in a statement. “With famed ring announcer Michael Buffer calling the shots, these two heavyweights will square off underwater, where Mike Tyson will try to score a TKO over the massive shark. And don’t worry, no sharks were harmed (or bitten) in the making of this episode.”
CIBC First Caribbean Seeking COVID-19 Unsung Heroes Across the Region

Communities across the region have a unique opportunity to hail those special heroes, who in the darkest moments of the COVID-19 crisis, shone brightest.

Regional bank CIBC FirstCaribbean launched its FirstCaribbean Unsung Frontline Heroes initiative aimed at giving persons the opportunity to nominate essential workers and persons from their communities who put service above self and reached out to others in a variety of ways during the Covid-19 crisis.

“We have been awed and humbled by the many stories of heroism and selflessness displayed across so many villages and towns, as medical professionals and little children with piggy banks, all rallied to help and to give to those impacted by the pandemic,” said Chief Executive Officer of CIBC FirstCaribbean and Chair of the FirstCaribbean ComTrust Foundation Colette Delaney.
Nassau Street Road Paving Exercise Completed

The Nassau Street road paving is officially completed, Works Minister the Honorable Desmond T Bannister confirmed Monday.
“The Nassau Street paving exercise has been completed,” he said. “The Bahamix team will move on to Faith Avenue to finish the paving exercise on that street.

“Bahamix has advised me that the projected completion date for Faith Avenue will be Friday August 7, 2020,” he added.
The Minister noted the roadworks on Nassau Street commenced nearly two weeks ago and was originally scheduled to be completed July 18.

“However, a series of delays prevented the project from being completed on time,” he said. “Issues that affected the roadworks were equipment malfunction and an asphalt plant problem at Bahamix.”
Prime Minister Minnis, NEMA in Aerial Assessment of Hurricane Isaias

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) conducted an initial aerial overview to survey the damage and assess the needs of those in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Isaias on Sunday, August 2, 2020.

Present were Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis; Leader of the Official Opposition Philip Davis; Minister of Works the Hon. Desmond Bannister; Director of NEMA Captain Stephen Russell; US Charge d’Affaires Kevin O’Reilly and U.S. Coast Guard District 7 Commander Rear Admiral Eric Jones on U.S. Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry.
Contact Surveillance is a Time-Tested Public Health Strategy that Breaks the Chain of COVID-19 Transmission

Minister of Heal the Hon. Renward Wells stated that a fundamental way that healthcare officials respond to the COVID-19 challenge is through contact tracing.

“Contact surveillance is a time-tested public health strategy that breaks the chain of transmission and limits the spread of infections. Contact tracing, though, is heavily dependent on individual honesty,” Minister Wells said at a COVID-19 Update Press Conference at the National Emergency Management Agency Headquarters, Friday, July 31, 2020.

He said everyone must be honest and open when contacted by the COVID-19 Surveillance Team. “We beg you not to refuse to answer calls, block calls, or purposely lose contact with Surveillance Officers, and not to provide untruthful accounts of activities. If you have been directed to self-isolate or self-quarantine, please do so – without exception.”
Chinese Government Donates Medical Supplies to Support Fight Against Covid-19 Pandemic

Chinese Ambassador to The Bahamas, His Excellency Huang Qinguo, paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Health, Hon. Renward Wells at the Ministry of Health on Friday, 31st July.

Minister Wells thanked the Ambassador and asked him to convey the gratitude of the Bahamian people to the Chinese government and people. He said that The Bahamas and China have enjoyed diplomatic relations for 23 years.

“Our bilateral relations have proven beneficial for both countries ever since we established diplomatic relations over 23 years ago,” said Minister Wells. “Nobody would have envisaged the toll that this virus would have taken on our country and, indeed, the world over the past eight months. The Bahamas has observed the gallant efforts taken by China to minimize the effects of the virus and also its continued commitment to assist other countries.”
David and Bathsheba
2 Samuel 11:1-15

This story of David and Bathsheba is probably one of the most familiar Old Testament stories, right up there with Noah, Moses, and Joseph’s coat of many colors. And why not? It’s got everything: sex, violence, even angst.

But I think it is remembered and retold for another reason. Stories are powerful teaching and learning tools. That’s why Jesus taught in parables, and why the Brothers Grimm and Hans Christian Anderson told their stories and fairy tales, to teach those who heard them important moral lessons that would stick much better if they were able to remember them in the context of a story.
