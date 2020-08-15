New UB study suggests poor understanding of Coronavirus could undermine prevention and risk reduction

Dr. Theresa Moxey-Adderley
According to Dr. Moxey-Adderley, a lack of understanding by the public has the potential to undermine public health efforts to contain the outbreak and delay the effectiveness of prevention and control measures. There were over 1035 COVID-19 positive cases in The Bahamas on nine islands up to 12th August.
"Knowledge is a precursor to behavioral change, and plays a role on how one implements preventative precautions to reduce the spread of the virus," said Dr. Moxey-Adderley. "If we are going to reduce our numbers, there needs to be greater efficacy on public education on what is a virus. Just providing [public service announcements] on washing hands, maintaining physical distance and wearing a mask may not be enough."