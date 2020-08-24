Monday, August 24, 2020
New computer? Here are 4 things you should do right away
By Brittany Vincent, Komando.com
Once you’ve purchased your new PC, what’s the first thing you should do? Yes, you’re correct, you should obviously remove it from its outer packaging and charge it up, but what should your first move be afterward?
Don’t fall into the same pitfalls others do when they start using their brand-new machines. Start off on the right foot with these simple steps and you’ll be able to enjoy your new piece of tech for years to come — as long as you take care of it, anyway. Read more >>