Saturday, August 8, 2020
NEMA Advises to Remain Prepared as Hurricane Predictions Upgrade
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) upgraded its 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season forecast calling for 19 to 25 named storms, of which 7 to 11 will become hurricanes, including 3 to 6 major hurricanes. This is being viewed as one of the most active seasonal forecasts, according to weather experts in updated predictions issued August 5 to 7, 2020. The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially starts June 1 and ends November 30.
In pre season predictions on April 2, 2020, met experts revealed an above-average season of 16 named storms, 8 hurricanes, and 4 major hurricanes. They also posted significantly heightened probabilities for hurricanes tracking through the Caribbean and hurricanes striking the U.S. coastline. However, met experts have noted that the formation of tropical cyclones is possible at any time, as illustrated by the formations of tropical storms Arthur and Bertha on May 16 and 27, respectively, marking the sixth consecutive year with pre-season systems.
Earlier than normal activity continued into June, with Tropical Storm Cristobal becoming the earliest third named storm on record when it formed on June 2. In July, tropical storm Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, & Isaias became the earliest fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, & ninth named storms, forming on July 4, 9, 21, 23, and 30 respectively. Read more >>