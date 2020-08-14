Neglecting coronavirus safety measures could lead to 'worst fall ever,' CDC director warns

'I think it's just dependent upon how the American people choose to respond,' Dr. Robert Redfield says.
If Americans don’t follow safety measures against COVID-19, CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield warns this could be the worst fall ever, from a public health perspective. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images)
If Americans don’t follow safety measures against COVID-19, a top health official recently warned this upcoming autumn could be the "worst" from a public health perspective.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Robert Redfield made the warning during an interview with WebMD’s chief medical officer, Dr. John Whyte, when he questioned what Thanksgiving would look like this year and why some Americans refuse to wear a face mask, noting that "it seems like a small price."
“I think it's just dependent upon how the American people choose to respond,” Redfield said.
"For your country right now and for the war that we're in against COVID, I'm asking you to do four simple things. Wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands and be smart about crowds," he added.
If Americans follow those measures, Redfield said it will bring the outbreak down.
“But if we don't do that, as I said last April, this could be the worst fall from a public health perspective [that] we've ever had,” he warned. Read more >>