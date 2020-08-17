Monday, August 17, 2020
Nearly 200 New Cases Reported In 48 Hours
By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Deputy Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
THE Ministry of Health reported 198 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, pushing the nationwide total to 1,315.
There has also been one additional death, for a total of 18 virus-related fatalities.
On Saturday, health officials said there were 135 new cases and yesterday recorded a total of 63.
As it stands 717 cases have been reported in New Providence, 461 on Grand Bahama, 45 in Bimini, Abaco 44, Berry Islands 14, Cat Island eight, five in Exuma, two at Inagua, one in Eleuthera, one in Andros and 17 pending.
On Friday Chief Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMillan admitted that even though the country is on its second national lockdown in response to rising COVID-19 numbers the disease continues to spread.