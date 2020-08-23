Sunday, August 23, 2020
National Association of Theater Owners announces health and safety protocols as movie theaters reopen
By Lindsey Bahr and The Associated Press
As movie theaters come back to life across the country, the National Association of Theater Owners is helping to take the guess work out of safe operating practices in the era of COVID-19.
The trade organization is announcing a set of health and safety protocols Friday based on research and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and the Occupational Safety and Heath Administration. Over 300 companies representing more than 2,600 theater locations in the U.S. have already signed on to the CinemaSafe program.
"In this new pandemic world, moviegoers need to know that there is a consistent, science and experience-based set of health and safety protocols in place no matter what theater they visit," said John Fithian, the association's president and CEO, in a statement. "This unprecedented industry-wide effort is a promise designed to meet that need."