NAGB Newsletter - August 28th, 2020


The team at your favourite museum has been busy! This edition of the newsletter provides updates around an upcoming online exhibition, curated by Richardo Barrett, more information about the CATAPULT Caribbean Arts Grant, the latest episode of Tea Talks and so much more. Please also remember that our COVID-19 Resources page is regularly updated with free virtual museum tours, fun art activities and other exciting initiatives.

PULSE
As we move into a world of social distancing, public art takes on new meanings as it encourages us to continue to engage with each other and with our communities. PULSE, a manifold exhibition centred on Bahamian public art, asks us to pause our everyday lives. This three-fold exhibition reflects on the power of art during the contemporary crisis of COVID-19 and historical moments to imagine new beginnings. Themes such as Bahamian identity, local economy, public safety and community togetherness are addressed in the artwork of this show. Artists for PULSE include Allan Wallace, Angelika Wallace Whitfield, Amaani Hepburn, June Collie, Jodi Minnis, Lemero Wright, Matthew Rahming, Benjamin Ferguson, Alisa Streather Robinson, Antonius Roberts, Wellington Bridgewater, Drew Weech, Katrina Cartwright, Nick Austin, Tyrone Ferguson, John Panza, Alex Timchula, Netica "Nettie" Symonette, and David Wynne.

CATAPULT ARTS GRANT 
The  $47 mil JMD CATAPUT Arts Grant, done in partnership with Fresh Milk Barbados and the American Friends of Jamaica is doing well!

The overwhelming support for the Grant led to the application slots for the  Virtual Lockdown Salon, & Stay-At-Home Artist Residency programs to be completely filled. We are happy for the support!

However, there are four (4) more programs we would like applicants for. If these programs appeal to you or someone you know, don't hesitate to apply or spread the word!
Consultancy Voucher
Application Deadline: September 8, 2020 
 
This program seeks to provide 40 creatives with consulting support from a technical expert to set up a website, social media platform and/or an online store to help them stand out and connect with an audience on the internet. .

Each selected applicant will receive $500 USD to be used for website, social media, and or e-commerce development.

If you'd like to learn more and apply for the program click here!
 
Caribbean Artist Showcase 
Application Deadline: September 8, 2020 
 
This program seeks to enhance 40 creatives' visibility by giving them a global platform to gain new audiences. Application are invited to submit features in written, video or audio that gives insight into the life and work of artists.

Each selected applicant will receive a stipend of $500 USD !

If you'd like to learn more and apply for the program click here!
 
Caribbean Creative Online 
Application Deadline: September 15, 2020 

This program seeks to increase 100 creatives' visibility online by sharing their work with a large global audience. 
Applicants are invited to record a video of a performance/talk/webinar/ workshop etc. on the online platform of their choice.

Each selected applicant will receive a stipend of $500 USD !

If you'd like to learn more and apply for the program click here!
 
Digital Creative Training 
Application Deadline: September 22, 2020 
 
This program seeks to give as many creatives as possible free lessons in business, and maneuvering the online world to help them gain audiences online.

All creatives are eligible to apply, as long as they live in the Caribbean.

If you'd like to learn more and apply for the program click here!
 
Learn more about the Open Call

COVID - 19 RESOURCES
Visit our COVID - 19 Resources Page

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT...
Watch this episode of Tea Talks, with Drew Weech as he speaks about how he finds inspiration in the restrained palette of English painter Michael Simpson.
Watch Episode Here! 
Watch the NAGB's “My Practice Is…” featuring Spurgeonique Morley.
Watch Episode Here!
Listen to the a new Blank Canvas show highlighting the NAGB’s amazing Education Department in the personage of Education and Outreach manager, Katrina Cartwright.
Listen Here!
Watch the NAGB's first webinar in our ACE Series, featuring Dexter Wimberly, as he speaks on career development for visual artists, including alternatives to the traditional gallery representation model.
Watch Webinar Here!
