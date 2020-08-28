NAGB Newsletter - August 28th, 2020

|
As
we move into a world of social distancing, public art takes on new
meanings as it encourages us to continue to engage with each other and
with our communities. PULSE, a manifold exhibition
centred on Bahamian public art, asks us to pause our everyday lives.
This three-fold exhibition reflects on the power of art during the
contemporary crisis of COVID-19 and historical moments to imagine new
beginnings. Themes such as Bahamian identity, local economy, public
safety and community togetherness are addressed in the artwork of this
show. Artists for PULSE include Allan Wallace, Angelika
Wallace Whitfield, Amaani Hepburn, June Collie, Jodi Minnis, Lemero
Wright, Matthew Rahming, Benjamin Ferguson, Alisa Streather Robinson,
Antonius Roberts, Wellington Bridgewater, Drew Weech, Katrina
Cartwright, Nick Austin, Tyrone Ferguson, John Panza, Alex Timchula,
Netica "Nettie" Symonette, and David Wynne.