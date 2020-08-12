MP Pintard leads Backyard Farming, Community Garden initiative in GB

BACKYARD FARMING PROGRAM RELAUNCHED – Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Michael Pintard (center), Member of Parliament for Marco City says that relaunch of the ministry’s Backyard Farming Program will assist with Bahamians feeding themselves. Pictured at left is Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, Iram Lewis, Member of Parliament for Central Grand Bahama and at right is Parliamentary Secretary in the OPM for Communication and Information, Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe, Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini. (PHOTO: BARBARA WALKIN)
Food sustainability continues to be a concern for Bahamians, as COVID-19 positive cases increase daily throughout the country and hundreds are added to the unemployment line.
However, Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Michael Pintard, Member of Parliament for Marco City says that relaunch of the ministry’s Backyard Farming Program will assist with Bahamians feeding themselves.
“The Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources as a part of our Food Security Program, has put together a revitalized Backyard Farming Program.
“The program is being relaunched here in Grand Bahama,” he noted, during a press conference on Friday (August 7).
“We are going to distribute, over the course of the next couple of months, more than 1,500 backyard farming kits that the team here in Grand Bahama assembled.”
Pintard said further that the other four members of parliament have been contacted and all have agreed to participate in the program. "We believe that this will enhance our ability to save money on our food bill. It will also assist a number of persons in growing their farming operations as well.