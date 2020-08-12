More than 50 police and civilian staff positive for COVID-19 – to date

Minister of National Security Marvin Dames
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of National Security Marvin Dames revealed yesterday that there have been over 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Royal Bahamas Police Force and 12 confirmed cases in the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, to date.
Of those cases, Dames said 17 are active in the RBPF, and nine are active in the RBDF.
The national security minister addressed the penetration of the virus in law enforcement agencies across the country as he spoke to reporters outside Cabinet.
He provided figures for positive cases in the Royal Bahamas Police Force and Royal Bahamas Defence Force during a later interview.
Dames explained that the cases in the RBPF includes officers and staff members in the agency, some of which have been able to return to work after completion of quarantine.
Dames applauded Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle, RBDF Commander Raymond King and Prison Commissioner Charles Murphy for containing any possible outbreaks in their agencies thus far.