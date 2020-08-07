More than 200 guests at Spanish wedding are tested for coronavirus as nine prove positive just one day after the ceremony

Over 200 guests and 16 staff members that were at a wedding in the district of San Sebastian de los Reyes (pictured) are set to be tested for coronavirus.
More than 200 guests at a Spanish wedding are having to be traced and tested after a coronavirus outbreak just one day after the ceremony.
Health officials in Madrid say nine people have so far tested positive but they fear that number will continue to escalate.
The wedding ceremony was held in the district of San Sebastian de los Reyes and was attended by 207 people from various parts of Spain. In addition, 16 staff who helped at the reception are being tested. Read more >>