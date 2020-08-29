Saturday, August 29, 2020
MOH Dashboard – THIRTY-SEVEN (37) – Additional Confirmed COVID-19 Cases – August 28th, 2020
The Ministry of Health confirms today that there are thirty-seven (37) additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to two thousand fifty-seven (2057).
There have been one thousand two hundred fifty-five (1,255) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Providence, five hundred forty-three (543) confirmed cases in Grand Bahama, sixty-seven (67) confirmed cases in Abaco, fifty-three (53) confirmed cases in Bimini, nineteen (19) confirmed cases in Exuma, fifteen (15) confirmed cases in the Berry Islands, eight (8) confirmed cases in Cat Island, eight (8) confirmed cases in Inagua, five (5) confirmed cases in Eleuthera, four (4) confirmed cases in Acklins, two (2) confirmed cases in Crooked Island, one (1) confirmed case in Andros, and seventy-seven (77) confirmed cases with locations pending. Read more >>