Microsoft Word just got a killer feature that puts Google Docs to shame

I don't use Microsoft Word, but I might have to start trying it. That's because a new audio transcription feature has debuted in Microsoft 365, and it's the kind of thing that will save me (and many others) time and money — and make me wonder when Google Docs will catch up.
Debuting today in Word on the web (as a part of Microsoft 365), this new Transcribe feature allows you to upload audio into Word, and then get a transcript you can immediately drop into your document, one chunk of dialogue at a time. Read more >>