Microsoft Edge Just Revealed These Brilliant New Features To Beat Chrome

Microsoft Edge 85 packs some brilliant features that could tempt Google Chrome users looking to switch browsers. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Microsoft Edge 85 packs some brilliant features that could tempt Google Chrome users looking to switch browsers.
Microsoft’s Edge browser is gaining popularity, reaching the number two position in the desktop market behind only Google’s Chrome. Both Chrome and Edge are based on the Chromium browser engine, so there are similarities feature-wise, but many users are looking to avoid Google services altogether to protect their security and privacy.
Edge has been releasing new features like crazy over the last few months, and it’s now just added a bunch of capabilities in Edge 85, which you can start to use from now. Many of these are aimed at people working from home during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as education as a number of schools are driven online. So what’s new? Read more >>