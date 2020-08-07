Marijuana Committee To Reconvene

The Marijuana Committee is looking to get things back on track and meet virtually within the next week in hopes of compiling a final report as soon as possible.
The Committee submitted its preliminary report back in January.
It has been recommended that the controversial herb be decriminalized and regulated for medicinal and religious use. However, the committee still has to follow through with a national survey.
"We want to get the views of the public on this issue – and then we will look at submitting our final proposal to the prime minister and the Cabinet for their review. Nothing much has changed from our preliminary report, but we want to hear from Bahamians," Committee Co-Chair Quinn McCartney told ZNS News.