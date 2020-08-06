Thursday, August 6, 2020
Man Wakes From Coma to Find Out Coronavirus Killed His Entire Household
By Jade Bremner
Coronavirus survivor Scott Miller now lives alone, after the rest of his household was killed by the disease, and he warns people to continue to remain vigilant.
Miller lived with his mother and her partner in Edinburgh, Scotland. His 76-year-old mother Norma, who suffered from dementia, had fallen down in their apartment in late March and was struggling to stand after the incident. Emergency services took her to hospital where she was tested for COVID-19, and the results came back positive.
Miller visited his mother while she was in the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, but he was also suffering from coronavirus symptoms and was later admitted to hospital and put on a ventilator while in a medically induced coma.
"When I was in ICU [intensive care] fighting for my life, mom was in the ward basically passing away," he said to the BBC. "People need to understand that this is a real killer, and I don't think people are really taking it seriously." Read more >>