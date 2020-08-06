Los Angeles Coronavirus Update: Mayor Eric Garcetti Says DWP Will Shut Off Water And Power At Homes That Throw Large Parties

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti - Facebook
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Wednesday announced the city was taking action against those who throw large parties.
He called recent gatherings of mostly young people in the Hollywood Hills and Calabasas “flagrant violations of health orders.”
“While we have already closed all bars and nightclubs, these large house parties have essentially become nightclubs,” said the mayor. He then indicated he would hold them to similar scrutiny. “The same thing we would do with businesses,” said Garcetti.
If the LAPD responds to repeated complaints and verifies that there have been violations at a home, the city will within 48 hours have the DWP shut off service at that home. Garcetti also indicated that county health inspectors and other city representatives would be on the lookout for violations.