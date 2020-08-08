Lockdown extended for GB

SEN. J. KWASI THOMPSON, Minister of State for GB in the OPM
Grand Bahamians, again, crowded food stores, pharmacies, banks and other exempted businesses, early Friday (August 7) morning, after learning that the island’s lockdown was extended to August 19.
On Thursday (August 6) afternoon in a press briefing, Minister of State for Grand Bahama in the Office Senator J. Kwasi Thompson announced on behalf of Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, after consultation with health and other officials that the "lockdown implemented for Grand Bahama from July 23 to August 7 will be extended to Wednesday, August 19 at 5: 00 a.m.”
Dr. Minnis had imposed the initial two-week lockdown last month, after Grand Bahama saw a surge in its COVID-19 cases, recording some 300-plus positive cases in a week-and-a-half.
“This decision has been taken in order to continue to slow and control the community spread of the COVID-19 virus on Grand Bahama,” Thompson continued. Read more >>