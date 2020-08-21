Lightbourn: Andros prepared, remains watchful

Central Andros Administrator Glenn Lightbourn
By Royston Jones Jr.
Bridge damage has cut off a third of community.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – While Andros appears to be outside the cone of Tropical Storm Laura, Central Island Administrator Glenn Lightbourn said today he is satisfied the island is prepared, notwithstanding challenges related to damage to the bridge in Fresh Creek.
The bridge connects a third of the community.
“In Central Andros we are juggling two crises,” Lightbourn said around 11am.
“I don’t know if you are familiar with the incident of our bridge in Fresh Creek.
“In fact, that’s what we are in a Zoom meeting addressing what our alternatives are and the possibility of a storm is also a part of that meeting.”
A tropical storm watch and alert remains in effect for the southeastern and central Bahamas respectively, as Tropical Storm Laura shifts west in the Atlantic.
While an alert or watch has not been issued for the northwest Bahamas, meteorologist encouraged residents to pay attention to future updates.
Earlier models, while Laura was still a tropical depression, placed the weather system on a path for Andros as a tropical storm. Read more >>