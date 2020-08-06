Legendary political activist Effie Walkes dies at 96

The late Ms Effie Walkes with Leader Philip Davis and Deputy Leader Chester Cooper.
Walkes was the “only woman in the room” when Black Tuesday was planned
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Effie Walkes, legendary political activist, “guardian of the legacy of Black Tuesday” and Progressive Liberal Party stalwart, died this morning.
She was 96.
Walkes played an integral role in planning the events that marked the historical Black Tuesday in April 1965 that led to Majority Rule.
Tributes poured in recounting Walkes’ contributions and impact early this morning, with many remembering her as a “true patriot”.
In a statement on her passing, the PLP Leader Philip “Brave” Davis dubbed Walkes as “a freedom fighter and a significant personality in the local struggle for civil rights and social justice”.
“Blessed with long life and a courageous and fighting spirit, Ms. Walkes was an ardent supporter of the progressive movement and is distinguished with being the only female member of the planning committee of the events that marked the iconic Black Tuesday in April 1965,” the statement said,
“Ms. Walkes would later become the guardian of the legacy of Black Tuesday. Read more >>