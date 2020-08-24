Kim Jong Un reportedly in a coma for months, recent appearances faked

By Yaron Steinbuch
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been in a coma for months and all his recent public appearances were faked, a South Korean official says in a new report about the reclusive despot.
Chang Song-min, a former aide to late South Korean President Kim Dae-jung, alleged that Kim has become seriously ill amid speculation about his limited public appearances this year.
In April, rumors circulated that the Hermit Kingdom honcho was in a vegetative state after a botched heart operation.
The former aide now claims Kim fell into a coma months ago and that his subsequent appearances were recorded previously, according to the UK’s Sun.
“I assess him to be in a coma, but his life has not ended,” he told South Korean media, adding that the leader’s younger sister, Kim Yo Jong, was poised to help lead the country. Read more >>