Kanye West Admits His Fake Campaign Is A Ploy To Help Donald Trump Win

Kanye West is all but admitting that his presidential campaign is a sham meant to hurt former Vice President Joe Biden and help Donald Trump.
According to a Forbes exclusive published Thursday, “Amid various reports that Republican and Trump-affiliated political operatives are trying to get Kanye West onto various state ballots for November’s presidential election, the billionaire rap superstar indicated, in an interview by text today, that he was in fact running to siphon votes from the presumptive Democratic nominee, Joe Biden.”
The report noted that as recently as this summer, West would end text messages with “Trump 2020” and a “fist raised high,” hardly the sentiments of someone truly interested in defeating the incumbent president. Read more >>