Kanye West accused of “disrespecting Islam” with name of new Yeezy Boosts

Kanye West. CREDIT: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images
Kanye West has been accused of “disrespecting Islam” with the names of his new Yeezy Boost sneakers.
Adidas unveiled the new line of shoes earlier this week: the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Israfil and Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Asriel, which are named after the Islamic angels of music (Israfil) and death (Asriel).
Israfil is one of four archangels in Islam. He is usually depicted with a horn, which he will blow on Qiyamah – or the day of judgement.
Asriel is Islam’s archangel of death and is said to transport the souls of the deceased after they have passed on.
The announcement was met with a lot of criticism from Muslims who have taken to social media to criticise the 'Jesus Walks' rapper and Adidas for "making a mockery of Islam."